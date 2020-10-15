KW Vs. Sheridan Football 10-9-20 [VIDEO]

Defending 4A state champion Sheridan put themselves in the running for a home playoff game with a 41-7 win over Kelly Walsh on Friday night. Bronc quarterback Zack Koltiska scored twice in the first quarter and Colson Coon scored twice in the game. So Sheridan is in a big group at 4-3 so it will be interesting to see how this plays out with two weeks remaining in the season. Kelly Walsh is 3-4 on the year so they will make the 4A postseason. Here are some of the images from that game on Friday from the Harry Geldein Stadium. Enjoy!

Enter your number to get our free mobile app