KW Vs. Cheyenne East Football 10-16-20 [VIDEO]

Cheyenne East has won 7 of 8 so far this season and the T-Birds are ranked #1 in our WyoPreps poll. They dismantled Kelly Walsh on Friday 34-9 as quarterback Graeden Buell turned in another excellent game with only 9 incompletions. East is in line for a #1 or #2 seed in the 4A playoffs while KW sits at 3-5 and have secured the #7 seed with one week remaining in the regular season. Here are some photos from Friday's game in Cheyenne. Enjoy!

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Check out these 50 fascinating facts about dogs: