Keyhole Peepshow Presenting ‘The Naughty List’ Burlesque Show Friday Night

He's making a list and checking it twice. So the question becomes, have you been naughty or have you been nice?

The ladies at Keyhole Peepshow have been decidedly naughty, but they're still planning to nudge Santa into giving them what they want this Christmas. And these girls always get what they want. What they want the most this year, however, is for Casper to turn up for 'The Naughty List' burlesque show this Friday evening at The Bourgeois Pig.

This is the group's "first ever" Christmas Show, and it will feature performances from all new members of the group. There's gonna be a wide-array of different numbers, all of which are sure to make even The Grinch's...heart...grow.

Perennial classics like 'Santa Baby' will be going down, as well as a steamier version of the Jingle Bells Rock scene from Mean Girls.

Doors open at 8pm and the show begins at 9pm. Tickets are only $10 at the door and it is an 18+ show so leave the kids at home.



For more information, visit the Keyhole Peepshow Facebook Page.