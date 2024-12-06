Olivia Caldwell Foundation Announces nominations are open for Butterfly Ball

How would you and your partner like to be crowned Prom King & Queen of the 2025 Butterfly Ball Adult Prom AND earn an all-expenses paid vacation to the destination of your choice?

You can do both by signing up for the Olivia Caldwell Foundation’s King & Queen Competition! There is no cost to sign up for the competition. To sign up, simply send an email to prom@oliviacaldwellfoundation.org with your names, story as a couple, and a photo before January 06.

Voting then kicks off on January 08. Couples competing in this competition will not only have the opportunity to earn an incredible vacation, but will also be raising money for a great cause! $1 raised is equal to 1 vote, with all proceeds going to support the missions of the Olivia Caldwell Foundation, including funding life-saving pediatric cancer research, the Pediatric Specialty Outreach Clinic, Whole Family Support Program, and Mental Health Support.

