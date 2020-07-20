Kanye West’s Campaign Appearance Has His Family Worried: Report

Kanye West rallied those people who support his presidential run or folks who are just curious about what he has to say for his very first campaign appearance in South Carolina yesterday. However, the event quickly took a turn and it looks like his friends and family are concerned.

According to a report from TMZ on Monday (July 20), ’Ye's campaign rally at the Exquis Event Center in North Charleston, S.C. on Sunday (July 19) has alarmed his family and friends, but could also damage his campaign. Sources say Kanye is experiencing a bipolar episode but is reluctant to receive professional help for his mental health.

Yeezy could also be harming business dealings following the recent comments he made about Harriet Tubman during the rally. The Chicago rapper discredited the revered abolitionist, who assisted slaves in making their way to freedom by way of the Underground Railroad.

"Well, Harriet Tubman never actually freed the slaves, she just had the slaves go work for other White people," Kanye said. His statement was met with an awkward and confused silence at the rally.

Numerous videos from the rally are circulating on the internet and during this part in particular, a person saying "What?" can be heard. In a separate clip of the same topic, another attendee is heard saying, "Y'all, we leaving right now. You ready?"

Meanwhile, Kanye's family is reportedly fearful that his comments could trigger boycotts against him. They are also concerned about ’Ye discussing the topic of abortion and that his wife, Kim Kardashian, could possibly divorce him following the statements he made. He even cried during his speech.

Hours after Kanye's controversial rally, he was still trending online, but it's because people on social media are concerned about his mental health as well.

Mr. West's rally in North Carolina this weekend comes after news of him officially being placed on the presidential ballot in Oklahoma as an Independent candidate running under the Birthday Party. He announced his presidential run over the Fourth of July weekend and confirmed his campaign during a recent interview with Forbes.

XXL has reached out to Kanye West's camp for a comment.