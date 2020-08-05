Kanye West Files Paperwork to Run for President in Colorado

Kayne West will be on the Colorado Ballot come November 3rd.

The Colorado Secretary of State has confirmed that Kayne West's campaign did the proper paperwork and payed $1,000 to appear on Colorado's November Ballot.

Kayne West has openly supported Donald Trump in his presidency and declared his candidacy on July 4. Kayne's running mate is from our neighbors to the north, Wyoming. According to 9 News her name is Michelle Tidball and she is a "Biblical life coach".

From 9 News Denver:

In order to land a spot on Colorado's ballot, unaffiliated candidates for president had until 3 p.m. Wednesday to submit a form, including the names of nine registered voter willing to serve as West electors in the Electoral College.

