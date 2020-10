CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming’s governor is urging people to remain vigilant against the coronavirus amid a surge in new cases and hospitalizations. Gov. Mark Gordon said at a news conference Monday that Wyoming is “trending in the wrong direction” and the state's economy can't recover until the virus recedes.

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Two Rocky Mountain wildfires are flaring again under dry, gusty winds.