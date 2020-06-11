K2 Radio News: Flash Briefing For June 11th, 2020 – Morning
Wyoming will further loosen coronavirus restrictions to allow schools to reopen and people to gather in larger numbers indoors.
A Japanese company has signed an agreement to use the Integrated Test Center near Gillette to test technology designed to capture carbon dioxide from gas produced by power plants.
Relatives say the children they have been fighting to find for months are dead after bodies of two children were uncovered in rural Idaho.