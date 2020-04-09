K2 Radio News: Flash Briefing for April 9th, 2020 – Evening

The Wyoming Department of Health reported Wednesday afternoon that the number of laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Natrona County is now 27, up from 25 on Sunday.

The superintendent of Yellowstone National Park says it likely won’t reopen until May or later, delaying the start of its traditional summer season for millions of tourists because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Wyoming elections officials say they have no plans to move the date of the state’s Aug. 18 primary election but are looking at how to protect voters and poll workers from the

coronavirus.