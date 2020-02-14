Jury Finds Man Guilty of Murder in Southeast Wyoming Stabbing

A Fort Laramie man is facing life in prison after a Goshen County jury on Thursday found him guilty of first-degree murder.

Deputy County Attorney Jeremiah Sandburg says jurors deliberated for about an hour before delivering the verdict against 28-year-old Jamie Stuart Snyder.

Snyder was arrested in Fort Laramie on May 24, 2018, after stabbing 32-year-old Wade Erschabek of Guernsey. Erschabek was taken to Community Hospital in Torrington where he died from his injuries.

Snyder's sentencing date will be set as soon as a presentence investigation is complete.

​​