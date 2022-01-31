Judge Rejects Plea Deal for Man Who Killed Ahmaud Arbery

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — A federal judge has rejected a plea agreement that would have averted a hate crimes trial for the man convicted of murder for shooting Ahmaud Arbery.

Get our free mobile app

Arbery’s parents had denounced the proposed deal for Travis McMichael, and the judge proceeded with plans to summon potential jurors next week.

Arbery’s mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, asked the judge to reject the deal, saying it would have sought a transfer for Travis McMichael to federal prison.

Cooper-Jones said she wants him to remain in a Georgia state prison, where he is serving life in prison for murder, because conditions are tougher.

U.S. District Court Judge Lisa Godbey Wood gave Travis McMichael until Friday to decide whether to withdraw his guilty plea.