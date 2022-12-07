Josh Allen Steps Up To Help Erase $10 Million In Debt

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is working to help erase $10 million in debt for people in Wyoming as well as his home state of California and in Buffalo, New York,

That's according to a news release from ForgiveCo, a public benefit corporation. Allen is teaming up with Forgiveco in the debt-relief project.

The release says people and organizations team up with the public benefit corporation to purchase debts in bundles, much like debt-collecting companies do. But instead of trying to force people to pay off back debts, they forgive the debt. Josh Allen has now partnered with ForgiveCo as part of that effort.

The release says about 2,600 people in California, Wyoming, and Buffalo will get letters by the end of the year telling them that help is on the way for easing their debts.

It quotes Allen as saying

“Coming from a small town and now living out my dream playing football, I recognize that I owe a debt of gratitude to the fans for their support not only each Sunday but also their continued support of my off-field endeavors,” Allen said, adding “I was honored when ForgiveCo approached me with a chance to uplift thousands of hard-working Americans in the communities that support me by alleviating the burden of debt from their lives.”

Allen is now widely regarded as one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL, but his talent was not always appreciated.

Coming out of Firebaugh High School in California he received no scholarship offers from any NCAA Division 1 program, so he opted instead to play for Reedley Junior College in California. But his season there didn't seem to impress many college coaches either, despite the fact that he led the team in both rushing and passing yards.

So he sent out 1,000 emails to schools across the country.

That effort was mostly met with indifference, but he did get a scholarship from the University of Wyoming.

The rest, as they say, is history.

Allen went 16-11 as a starter in Laramie, establishing a reputation as an extremely athletic quarterback with a cannon for an arm. His college highlights included leading the Cowboys on a game-winning 69-yard touchdown drive in a blizzard against arch-rival Colorado State on Nov. 4, 2017.

Allen was taken in the first round of the 2018 NFL draft by the Buffalo Bills. He is now widely considered to be one of the elite quarterbacks in the NFL, playing for a top AFC Super Bowl contender in Buffalo.