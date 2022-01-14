Wyoming’s Cybersecurity Competition for Small Businesses is in its fifth year and is now offering continuing legal education (CLE) credits for Wyoming attorneys and law firms through accreditation by the Wyoming State Bar.

The competition is built for those small businesses who do not have information technology help and want training to manage their security risks.

The competition takes place from February 1 to August 15 and will offer attorneys 35 hours of CLE credits on cybersecurity-related topics like Skills Training, Law Practice Management, Ethics, and Business and Corporation Law.

Registration for this competition is not until May 15, but statistically, those that enter early have a better chance of winning and can work the project at a more leisurely pace.

Judging reports are due August 15 and participants are judged on the categories of problem-solving/innovation, information security, culture/learning, planning, progress, thoroughness, and presentation.

The competition is free due to community-minded companies and organizations.

To participate in the competition, business owners or managers should contact info@cyberwyoming.org to get a copy of the intent to participate form and make an appointment to discuss how to become cyber secure.