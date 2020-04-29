Council Approves Security Funding for Cheyenne Frontier Days

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming Tribune Eagle) — Cheyenne city officials say the amount Cheyenne Frontier Days will pay for police officers at the city’s largest event has been resolved after months of debate.

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reported that the City Council approved a resolution Monday outlining Frontier Days would eventually pay the city more than half the cost of security for the next five years, offsetting added law enforcement burdens caused by its event.

Frontier Days is an outdoor rodeo and western festival that draws about 200,000 people each year.

Security costs about $100,000 for the event.