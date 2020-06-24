John Dutton’s “Yellowstone” Ranch is Real and Here are 12 Pics

If you're a fan of the TV series "Yellowstone", you might think the ranch where it's located is too good to be true. The truth is that the ranch that Kevin Costner's character own is a real place and I have a dozen pics to prove it.

I have to give credit to Meaww for the find on this one. They shared a story about 125 Appaloosa Trail in Darby, Montana also known as the Chief Joseph Ranch. This is the property where Yellowstone is filmed. Just look at these pics.

If you go to the official ranch website, you'll notice that Chief Joseph Ranch is quite proud of the fact that they are the main shooting location for Yellowstone now:

This historic landmark in Montana’s Bitterroot Valley is currently utilized as the quintessential western backdrop for a world-class film crew.

The pictures came from a previous listing on Realtor.com when the property was last on the market back in 2013. See how many buildings in the above pictures that are featured in the season 3 trailer for the show.

Since Longmire stopped filming a couple years ago, Yellowstone has been the go-to show for many in our part of America. Good to know that the TV drama also includes a good dose of Montana/Wyoming reality.