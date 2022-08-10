Natrona County United Way Board Has a New Executive Director

In a recent press release, the Natrona County United Way Board announced they are excited to introduce Nicole Hawley as the new executive director.

Fleur Tremel, Board of Directors Chair, said, “Nikki, with her positivity and passion for this community, along with her capacity to energize whomever she is around, is a great fit. As a board, we move forward with full confidence that she has the empathy, integrity, and overall energy that will continue to develop ongoing and meaningful relationships with community donors and partner agencies.”

A Natrona County resident since 2010, Nicole brings 20 years of professional experience, most recently, as a Key Accounts Manager for Townsquare Media, where she connected with a multitude of business owners, professionals, and non-profit agencies, and the community.

She holds her Bachelor of Arts in Sociology from University of Michigan and a Master of Business Administration from Argosy University, IL. Nicole also volunteers with Meals on Wheels, Child Development Center, and is a graduate of Leadership Casper.

“I am incredibly excited to join the #LIVEUNITED team. I believe whole-heartedly in the mission, care deeply about the communities we serve and can’t wait to put my abilities to use to continue the great work of United Way of Natrona County. In these challenging economic times, non-profits play an even more crucial role for our community. I look forward to collaborating with, and supporting, our partners in meaningful ways that continue to uplift our community.”

According to the NC United Way Board, Nicole began her new role on July 5th. She has jumped in and truly did choose to Live United and join a network of like-minded, community driven change-makers working for Natrona County. She is actively meeting with community and business members and looks forward to more opportunities to engage with all United Way supporters and partners.

