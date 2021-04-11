Iran Calls Natanz Atomic Site Blackout ‘Nuclear Terrorism’

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The head of Iran’s civilian nuclear program has called a blackout that struck the country’s Natanz nuclear facility “nuclear terrorism.”

Ali Akbar Salehi made the comments in a report published online by Iranian state television on Sunday night.

He did not name a suspect in the sabotage.

His comments escalate current Mideast tensions.

Many Israeli media outlets offered the same assessment that a cyberattack darkened Natanz and damaged a facility that is home to sensitive centrifuges.

While the reports offered no sourcing for the evaluation, Israeli media maintains a close relationship with the country’s military and intelligence agencies.

