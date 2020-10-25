US Officials Link Iran to Emails Meant to Intimidate Voters

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials say Iran is behind a flurry of emails sent to Democratic voters in multiple battleground states that appeared to be aimed at intimidating them into voting for President Donald Trump.

John Ratcliffe, the government’s top intelligence official, says, “These actions are desperate attempts by desperate adversaries.”

Ratcliffe and FBI Director Chris Wray insist the U.S. will impose costs on any foreign countries that interfere in the 2020 U.S. election and say the integrity of the election is still sound.

The activities attributed to Iran mark a significant escalation at a time when most public election interference discussion has centered on Russia.