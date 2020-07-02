Analysts: Fire at Iran Nuke Site Hit New Centrifuge Facility

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — U.S.-based analysts have told The Associated Press that they believe a fire at an Iran nuclear site struck a new centrifuge production facility.

The fire happened early Thursday at Natanz, an underground facility where Iran enriches uranium.

Two analysts say they believe the fire struck the production, based on a photo released by Iran, the site of the fire and satellite images.

They two analysts — a researcher at the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies in Monterey, California, and an expert at the Institute for Science and International Security — both study Iran.

There was no immediate comment from Iranian officials.