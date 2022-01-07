Investigation Underway Following Multi-Vehicle Crash in Cheyenne

8:11 P.M. UPDATE:

Police say the intersections are clear.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Cheyenne police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash near the intersection of E. Pershing Boulevard and N. College Drive.

As of 6:33 p.m., the roads were closed in all directions, according to Public Information Officer Alex Farkas.

Drivers are being advised to avoid the area.

Farkas says a pursuit did occur, however, the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

"The CPD Traffic Team is currently conducting a crash reconstruction," she said.

We'll keep you updated as more information becomes available.

