Investigation Into Rock Springs Bomb Making Scheme Continues

An investigation into a bomb-making scheme in Rock Springs is continuing.

Rock Springs Police made the announcement on Tuesday.

According to the police department, investigators have found a total of four confirmed pipe bombs in connection to the investigation. All have been disarmed by the Sweetwater County Bomb Squad.

Two suspects, Spencer Cottrell and Bryan Foster, were arrested for felony possession, manufacture and sale of explosives with intent to unlawfully endanger. An additional defendant, Gage Mercer, was indicted earlier this month.

“FBI Denver is grateful for the opportunity to have assisted the Rock Springs Police Department in investigating this serious threat,” FBI Denver Special Agent Michael Schneider said. “An important part of our Mission is assisting our local law enforcement partners to protect our communities. We continue to encourage anyone who observes a friend, family member, or acquaintance with dangerous weapons or materials to report them to their local law enforcement or the FBI.”