A crowd of several hundred people cheered a visiting Florida congressman on Thursday afternoon at the Wyoming Capitol Building as he criticized Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney as a Washington insider who is out of touch with Wyoming.

Florida Congressmen Matt Gaetz said he was invited to Wyoming by state Rep. Ocean Andrew [R-Albany County]. Gaetz told the crowd at one point ''I've been in Wyoming an hour and I think I already know this state better than Liz Cheney." At another point, he linked Cheney to Rep. Nancy Pelosi [D-Calif.] and Sen. Mitt Romney [R-Utah] among a group of Washington insiders who don't have the best interests of the country in mind.

MORE:

Cheney, a two-term Republican, has come under fire from supporters of former President Donald Trump for voting for Trump's impeachment recently in the U.S. House. Cheney has said that she voted for impeachment because of what she sees as Trump's role in inciting a Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C.

Cheney said of the former president that he "summoned this mob, assembled the mob and lit the flame of this attack."

Trump's defenders have denied that he incited the attack, and some have claimed the mob that attacked the Capitol were actually members of Antifa. But the FBI has said there is no evidence that Antifa was involved in the Jan. 6 riot.

Prior to the Thursday afternoon rally at the Wyoming Capitol Building, Rep. Gaetz was interviewed by Glenn Woods on the ''Wakeup Wyoming" program. You can hear that interview in the video attached below.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app