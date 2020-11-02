In 2020 Finale, Trump Combative, Biden on Offense

PITTSBURGH (AP) — In the closing hours of a campaign shadowed by a once-in-a-century pandemic, President Donald Trump charged across the nation Monday, delivering the incendiary yet unproven allegation that the election would be rigged.

Democratic challenger Joe Biden charged into states that were once seen as safely Republican, looking to lock down his path to the White House.

Never before in modern history have voters faced a choice between two candidates who offered such opposite visions at a time of such trial — as the nation confronts a virus that has killed 230,000 Americans, the starkest economic contraction since the Great Depression and a citizenry divided on cultural and racial issues.