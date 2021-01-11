Impeachment Looms; Democrats Urge Pence to Oust Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — Impeachment pressure mounting, the House is working swiftly to try to oust President Donald Trump from office.

Democrats are pushing the vice president and Cabinet to invoke constitutional authority to remove Trump from office.

A resolution calling on Pence to do so was blocked Monday by Republicans. But more votes are expected Tuesday, with an impeachment vote Wednesday.

Trump faces a single charge — “incitement of insurrection” — over the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the House will proceed with legislation to impeach Trump if Pence doesn't help.

Trump is set to leave Jan. 20 when Democrat Joe Biden is inaugurated.