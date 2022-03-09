House Approves Ban on Russian Oil to US, Bolstering Biden
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has overwhelmingly approved legislation that would ban Russian energy imports to the United States.
The bill approved Wednesday night goes further than the ban on Russian oil that President Joe Biden announced earlier this week in response to the escalating war in Ukraine.
It would also encourage a review of Russia’s trade status in the World Trade Organization.
And it would signal U.S. support for sanctions on Russian officials for human rights violations.
Lawmakers in both parties have been eager to act to support Ukraine, even at the risk of higher gas prices at home. The legislation now goes to the Senate.
