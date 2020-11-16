If You’re Planning to Take the Bus in Casper, Plan to Wear a Mask

Anyone planning to utilize Casper Area Transit Coalition services should plan on wearing a mask.

On Monday, the Casper Area Metropolitan Planning Organization announced the facemask policy, which takes effect on Tuesday.

It will remain in effect for the foreseeable future.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Transit officials emphasize that the mask requirement is just that — a requirement.

"After reviewing statewide statistics on this pandemic, I feel very strongly that CATC and The Bus should move from the mask recommendation on transit to a mask requirement," CATC Executive Director John Jones said. "My focus right now is to keep drivers and staff healthy so we can continue our mission to provide necessary transportation services to all the essential workers who need those services and to our residents throughout the area who have no other means to get to necessary appointments and make trips for essential needs."

The requirement comes after Natrona County implemented a mask mandate for county buildings.

Last week, more than 20 Wyoming county health officer's signed a letter urging a statewide mask mandate.