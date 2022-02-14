COVID-19 Cases Have Declined Since LCSD1 Lifted Mask Mandate

The number of COVID-19 cases in Laramie County School District 1 decreased by roughly half this past week, marking a third straight week in which cases have declined.

From Monday, Feb. 7 through Sunday, Feb. 13, a total of 101 cases (23 staff and 78 students) were reported, 108 fewer cases than the previous week, according to the district's COVID-19 Dashboard.

Prior to Monday, Jan. 24, when the mask requirement for staff and students was lifted, the district saw a whopping 355 weekly cases, 170 of which came on Tuesday, Jan. 18 alone, but the numbers have been dropping ever since.

Cases are also down countywide. As of Friday, Feb. 11, Laramie County had 197 lab-confirmed active cases, according to Wyoming Department of Health data.

As of today, Feb. 14, 46.1% of the county's population -- 12.01% of children (5-11), 39.99% of adolescents (12-17), 54.48% of adults (18+), and 75.8% of seniors (65+) -- had been fully vaccinated, slightly more than the statewide average.