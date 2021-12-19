From Masks to Book Banning, Conservatives Take on Educators
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A recent Wyoming school board meeting was yet again packed with opponents of mask mandates when things took an abrupt turn and a parent started reading out sexually explicit passages from a book available in school libraries.
Conservatives across the U.S. have taken a renewed interest in removing books they deem objectionable from schools, part of broader push against teachings about social justice, race and history they say clash with conservative values.
The fresh focus on public education as a political issue began with parents crowding school board meetings to oppose to mask mandates and other COVID-19 measures.
Library organizations say the book opposition sends a bad message to young people.
