‘I Heard the Roar': Big Earthquake Hits Idaho
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A large earthquake struck north of Boise on Tuesday evening, with people across a large area reporting shaking.
The U.S. Geological Survey reports the magnitude 6.5 temblor struck just before 6 p.m.
It was centered 73 miles northeast of Meridian.
A restaurant owner in Stanley near where the quake hit said his whole house was rattling from the force of it.
There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
