I-80, US 30 Closed from Laramie to Cheyenne Due to ‘Icy Conditions, Low Visibility’

Photo Courtesy of WYDOT

Update:

I-80 and US 30 been re-opened.

*****

The Wyoming Department of Transportation has announced that portions of I-80 have been closed from Laramie to Cheyenne, due to winter weather conditions.

I-80 is closed between Laramie and Exit 323, Happy Jack Road to  Exit 348, Otto Rd and Exit 359, Junction I-25 in Cheyenne.

Screenshot Courtesy of WYDOT
Similarly, US 30 is closed between those same roads.

Screenshot Courtesy of Wyoming Department of Transportation
WYDOT District 1 provided an update, stating that the Wyoming Highway Patrol is currently throwing sand under semi trucks in order to gain traction.

"The icy conditions have traffic stalled on I-80. Our plows are out working to make conditions safe to re-open the highways as soon as possible."

Additionally, a photo was taken on I-80, mile marker 331 westbound between Cheyenne and Laramie by the Cheyenne Area Maintenance Supervisor.

"The road surface is slick with ice and blowing snow, causing low visibility and treacherous conditions."

WYDOT reports that, as of 10:34 a.m., the estimated opening time is 5 to 7 hours.

