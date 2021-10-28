How to Know if Sex Offenders Are on Your Trick-or-Treating Route
Before your kids grab their plastic pumpkins and head out the door to collect candy this Halloween weekend, you may want to find out if there are any sex offenders on their route.
In Wyoming, as well as many other states, law enforcement agencies work with OffenderWatch -- the largest sex offender registry system in the nation -- which can be accessed through the Wyoming Department of Criminal Investigation's website.
The site allows you to view all published offenders within a specified radius of your home, business, school, or other desired address.
You can also locate offenders by last or first name and city of residence.
A search of "Cheyenne" -- the largest city in the state -- found 396 offenders, 174 of whom have home addresses within a two-mile radius of the Wyoming State Capitol.