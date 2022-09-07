Casper Man Sentenced to 10 Years for Child Porn Possession

A Casper man on Tuesday was sentenced to a decade behind bars for possession of child pornography, according to federal court records.

Michael Shane Lourcey Clements, 30, heard the sentence during a hearing before U.S. District Court Judge Nancy Freudenthal in Cheyenne.

Clements, who was already serving probation for a child pornography conviction, was indicted in March on two counts of distributing child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography transported through the internet and telephone networks.

On June 30, he pleaded guilty to the possession charge in exchange for the government dismissing the two distribution counts at his sentencing.

Besides incarceration, Freudenthal ordered Clements to be on supervised probation for five years after his release from prison, follow standard sex offender conditions, receive cognitive/behavioral treatment, and either be employed or complete vocational training or an educational program.

Clements also shall have no contact with the victim, whether directly, indirectly or through a third party.

Freudentag ordered him to pay a $100 special assessment and $8,000 in restitution.

According to a criminal complaint, Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation agents received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in April 2021.

During the ensuing investigation, agents searched Clements's email account and found several videos of toddler-aged children being sexually abused by adults.

The complaint states Clements was already serving probation for child pornography charges. Under the conditions of his probation, he was not to have access to the internet or any device without it having a filter approved by his probation officer.

He was also prohibited from viewing any sort of pornography.

Clements was already a registered sex offender.

According to the complaint, investigators learned that Clements sent videos depicting young girls being sexually abused to other people on multiple occasions.

The complaint states Clements told investigators that he did not request the child porn files. He also reportedly provided agents with the information regarding the person who produced the files.