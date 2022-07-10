How a Crowded GOP Field Could Help Trump in 2024 Campaign
NEW YORK (AP) — As Donald Trump considers another White House run, polls show he's the most popular figure in the Republican Party.
But it wasn’t always that way. In 2016, he was competing at one point against a dozen rivals, and he won only about one-third of the vote in key early states.
He even lost in Iowa, which kicks off the nomination process.
He prevailed because those who opposed his brand of politics were never able to coalesce around a single rival.
That same dynamic could repeat itself.
With a growing list of candidates gearing up to run, even a Trump diminished by two impeachments and mounting legal vulnerabilities could hold a commanding position in a fractured, multi-candidate primary.
