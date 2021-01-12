House Urges Pence to Help Oust Trump; Impeachment is Next

WASHINGTON (AP) — With impeachment ahead, the House is trying first to push the vice president and Cabinet to act even more quickly to remove President Donald Trump from office.

Tuesday night, Democrats approved a resolution calling on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke constitutional authority under the 25th Amendment to oust Trump — though Pence said he would not do so.

The House will vote Wednesday on actually impeaching Trump.

That may well pass, though conviction in the Senate — if the question comes to a vote— is much less likely.

Trump said Tuesday that the impeachment effort itself was what was causing “tremendous anger” in the country.

He will face a single impeachment charge — “incitement of insurrection."

