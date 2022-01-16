Hostages Safe After Texas Synagogue Standoff; Captor Dead

COLLEYVILLE, Texas (AP) — A man held people hostage for more than 10 hours at a Texas synagogue where he could be heard ranting in a livestream and demanding the release of a Pakistani neuroscientist who was convicted of trying to kill U.S. Army officers in Afghanistan.

Get our free mobile app

One of the four hostages held at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville was released during the Saturday standoff.

Authorities say three others got out when an FBI SWAT team entered the building at around 9 p.m.

The hostage taker was killed, but authorities wouldn't say who shot him.

A law enforcement official who wasn't authorized to discuss the ongoing investigation told The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity that the hostage-taker was a British national.