The Casper City Council will review recommendations from the Veterans Park Task Force tonight. The task force, which held its first official meeting in January, has been working to guide the future of Veterans Park while ensuring the space reflects the voices and values of Casper’s veteran community.

Task force members include Chairman Eric Distad, Henry “Hank” Laurenz, Joseph Lackey, Kelly Ivanoff, Ray Wulf, Ron Steffansmeier and Shawn Moore. In a December 2024 council meeting, members were told, “This is your park… the city will not be making decisions for you.”

On Aug. 14, the task force submitted a letter to the City outlining their recommendations: retain Veterans Park at its current location; issue a city proclamation recognizing Veterans Park as a lasting symbol of the city’s appreciation for veterans; formally conclude the task force after the recommendations are accepted; and designate the Natrona County United Veterans Council as the city’s advisory body for future veterans-related park issues and improvements.

Collaboration between the task force and the City Parks Division has already resulted in several beautification projects, including the removal of a dilapidated concrete seating area, repairs to lights and fixtures, improved landscaping, and the relocation of benches and trash receptacles.

Additional projects supported by the current budget are either underway or scheduled for completion by the end of the year. These include installing trash cans along the park’s outer edges, adding a curb cut and path from the ADA parking lot, creating a circular pad where the concrete seating once stood, adding six service recognition benches along the main path, and upgrading lighting.

The task force also highlighted gaps in the park’s recognition of service members, noting that the Cold War and Global War on Terror are not currently represented. “This neglects the service of several hundred within the county. This should be rectified at the earliest opportunity,” the task force wrote.

In addition, the group recommended the placement of two brick paver “circles” with no monuments or markers. According to the task force, the circles would serve as a reminder that future conflicts may call upon Natrona County residents to serve.

"War is a human condition and Natrona County servicemembers will fight in future wars" wrote the task force. "therefore the task force recommends the emplacement of two brick paver circles that have nothing erected in them. This serves several purposes...It reminds the community future wars ill be fought and Natrona County's sons and daughters will be called to service."

