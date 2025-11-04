Natrona Collective Invests $1.48 Million In Health, Supporting 25 Local Groups
CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona Collective Health Trust announced Tuesday that it has awarded $1.48 million in general operating grants to 25 organizations as part of its 2025 fall grant cycle.
Seven of the recipients are new multi-year grant partners with the Trust.
The funding supports organizations whose work primarily benefits Natrona County residents, with a focus on mitigating adverse childhood experiences (ACEs), promoting positive childhood experiences (PCEs), expanding access to mental and behavioral health services, and advancing early childhood development and advocacy.
“In just five years, we’ve invested more than $64 million to strengthen the health and well-being of Natrona County residents today—and to build a healthier future for generations to come,” said Beth Worthen, CEO of the Natrona Collective Health Trust. “Our nonprofit partners make that future more attainable every day.”
The 2025 fall grant recipients include:
- 12-24 Club – Mental Health/ACEs
- Casper Artists Guild (ART321) – Mental Health
- Casper Swim Club* – PCEs
- Central Wyoming Counseling Center – Mental Health
- Child Development Center of Natrona County – Early Childhood Development
- Community Health Center of Central Wyoming – Mental Health
- Dress for Success – ACEs
- Fireside Collective* – Mental Health
- Health Fairs of Wyoming* – Mental & Behavioral Health
- Interfaith – ACEs
- Iris Clubhouse – ACEs
- Jason’s Friends Foundation* – Mental Health
- Natrona County Suicide Prevention Task Force – ACEs
- Olivia Caldwell Foundation – ACEs
- Parents as Teachers – Early Childhood Development
- Project Kenny* – Mental Health
- Self Help Center – ACEs
- The Void Outreach* – PCEs
- Three Trails EAFP – Mental Health
- Thrive Together Initiative* – ACEs
- VIBES – Mental Health
- Wyoming Coalition for Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault – ACEs
- Youth Crisis Center – ACEs
- Kind Grounds – ACEs
(*Denotes new partner. Also, if you're unfamiliar with ACES, it stands for Adverse Childhood Experiences).
Full details about the Trust’s current and past nonprofit partners are available on its website.
