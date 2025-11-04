CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona Collective Health Trust announced Tuesday that it has awarded $1.48 million in general operating grants to 25 organizations as part of its 2025 fall grant cycle.

Seven of the recipients are new multi-year grant partners with the Trust.

The funding supports organizations whose work primarily benefits Natrona County residents, with a focus on mitigating adverse childhood experiences (ACEs), promoting positive childhood experiences (PCEs), expanding access to mental and behavioral health services, and advancing early childhood development and advocacy.

“In just five years, we’ve invested more than $64 million to strengthen the health and well-being of Natrona County residents today—and to build a healthier future for generations to come,” said Beth Worthen, CEO of the Natrona Collective Health Trust. “Our nonprofit partners make that future more attainable every day.”

The 2025 fall grant recipients include:

12-24 Club – Mental Health/ACEs

Casper Artists Guild (ART321) – Mental Health

Casper Swim Club* – PCEs

Central Wyoming Counseling Center – Mental Health

Child Development Center of Natrona County – Early Childhood Development

Community Health Center of Central Wyoming – Mental Health

Dress for Success – ACEs

Fireside Collective* – Mental Health

Health Fairs of Wyoming* – Mental & Behavioral Health

Interfaith – ACEs

Iris Clubhouse – ACEs

Jason’s Friends Foundation* – Mental Health

Natrona County Suicide Prevention Task Force – ACEs

Olivia Caldwell Foundation – ACEs

Parents as Teachers – Early Childhood Development

Project Kenny* – Mental Health

Self Help Center – ACEs

The Void Outreach* – PCEs

Three Trails EAFP – Mental Health

Thrive Together Initiative* – ACEs

VIBES – Mental Health

Wyoming Coalition for Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault – ACEs

Youth Crisis Center – ACEs

Kind Grounds – ACEs

(*Denotes new partner. Also, if you're unfamiliar with ACES, it stands for Adverse Childhood Experiences).

Full details about the Trust’s current and past nonprofit partners are available on its website.

🐷🏴‍☠️ On Guard! Knights, Dragons, Pigs, and Pirate Ships Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media