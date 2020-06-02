Hong Kong Leader Criticizes ‘Double Standards’ Over Protests

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s leader is criticizing the “double standards” of foreign governments regarding national security, pointing to the current unrest in the United States as an example of how attitudes differ between issues at home and abroad.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam said “we have recently seen these kind of double standards most clearly, with the riots in the United States.”

She compared the reaction of local leaders in the U.S. violence to the criticism Hong Kong received for its response to protests last year.

She said “they take their own country’s national security very seriously, but for the security of our country, especially the situation in Hong Kong, they are looking at it through tinted glasses.”