Historian To Speak on Japanese Immigrants Work On Railroads

Wyoming Historian Dan Lyon will be presenting “Before Heart Mountain; Union Pacific Railroad’s Controversial Hiring of Japanese Immigrant Labor” on October 14, at 7 pm in the Wyoming State Museum classroom, located at 2301 Central Avenue in Cheyenne.

Get our free mobile app

This public talk is part of Lyon’s ongoing research on Japanese communities across Wyoming.

The inspiration for Lyon to research the Japanese Rail Road community in Cheyenne to Jim Allison of the Wyoming State Museum. Lyon was also motivated by his cultural heritage; his maternal side of the family is 100 percent Japanese.

Lyon is an accomplished and award-winning writer, and the author of “Wyoming Girl Guards: The Forgotten Women’s Militia,” published by History Press.

This event is open to the public and the first of several talks sponsored by the Wyoming State Archives, as part of American Archives Month in October. Attendees may participate in person by visiting the Wyoming State Museum classroom. The State Museum Store will be open and copies of Lyon’s books will be available to purchase and be autographed.

Lyon’s talk will also be live-streamed on the Archive’s Facebook page and uploaded to our YouTube channel following the talk.