Here Are Some Ideas To Celebrate Your Special Wyoming Mother

In most cases the first person to hold us, hug us when we're hurt or scared, make sure our hair is combed and teeth are brushed, is our mother.

Knowing that mom is there to lend you a hand when you need help, is a comfort we all have or have had.

I get that not every person had a great 'mother', but Mother's Day is a day to put aside your differences and celebrate that woman that 'brought you into this world and can take you out just the same'.

I think back to my teenage years and wonder how my mother didn't pack up and move as far away as she could. It's pretty safe to say we all had our (not so great) moments. Which of course is why we all need to spend a little more time thinking about how to celebrate our mothers.

The modern Mother's Day hasn't always been around, but there aren't many people still alive that remember not celebrating Mother's Day in the U.S. It was back in 1914 when president Woodrow Wilson signed a proclamation designating the second Sunday in May as Mother's Day.

Just like all holiday's, Mother's Day has become more of a 'Hallmark Holiday'. In the early 1920's Anna Jarvis, who was the one that was behind the push to make Mother's Day a national holiday, believed that companies had misinterpreted her efforts and that the holiday was supposed to be more on sentiment than money making.

If you're still thinking of what you can do for your mom this year, why not go back to the original plan that Ms. Jarvis had and make it more about the sentiment and not so much the money.

I found a few things from Real Simple.com to celebrate Mother's Day, that focuses more on hanging with mom. HAPPY MOTHER'S DAY.

Cool Ideas For Wyoming Mother's Day

