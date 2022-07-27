Here Are Clever Wyomingite Camping Items Chosen By First Names

If you're a lover of camping and go as often as you can, there's a good chance you're like me and have a 'Camping' section of your garage.

I have it all organized so all I have to do is open the garage door, back the truck up and within a few minutes I'm on the road to a wooded destination to spend the next couple nights with a mistress, named Mother Nature.

I'll admit I'm not a take a sleeping bag and roll it out next to the campfire, type of guy. I'm also not a 'glamper', I fit right in the middle. I want a tent, cooler, sleeping bag, sleeping mat, coffee/coffee pot, food and a fire starter. It's taken years, but I finally have everything I need for an enjoyable time.

If you're new to the camping world, knowing what to take may be something you think a great deal about.

To help you out here are some key camping items found from REI to enhance your experience

Tent

Sleeping Bag

Clothes

Camp Chair

Bug Spray

Cooler

Ice

Food

Flashlight/batteries

Camping Pillow

Firewood

Hammer/Mallet

Cooking Utensils (pans, spatula,

Eating utensils (plates, forks, knives)

Multi-tool

Water

The obvious conclusion to your camping supply list is, what do you need to be comfortable and have a great time. My philosophy is always to be prepared for changing elements, the people you have with you and know that it may not be for you.

I thought it would be fun to ask what camping item you would take camping, just using your first name...I wasn't disappointed.

