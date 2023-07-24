Heavy Rain & Thunder Possible in Natrona County for Most of the Week

There's a chance of rain and thunderstorms throughout the week in Natrona County. This per the National Weather Service in Riverton. They wrote that the greatest chance of precipitation is Monday and Tuesday and then tapering off until Thursday.

Highs are expected to be in the 90s with lows in the 60s.

Vegetation is beginning to shift from green to brown. This combined with hot temps, mostly dry conditions, and breezy wind, will lead to elevated fire weather conditions this week.

