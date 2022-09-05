Have you seen the rainbow scarf cloud in China, Casper?
Something strange and beautiful happened on August 21, Casper, and I almost missed it.
A massive "rainbow scarf cloud" encircled the city of Haikou, Hainan Province in China.
Apparently there's a rational explanation for the rare phenomenon. Experts call it a pileus cloud, which is formed in the wake of a storm when a cloud sits atop the updraft, and the sun's rays bounce off the billions of teeny ice crystals within said-cloud producing a vivid rainbow.
Pileus clouds are exceptionally rare and short lived, but have been spotted above mountains, ash clouds, pyrocumulus clouds (in the wake of a volcano eruption), and mushroom clouds.
