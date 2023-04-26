These Volunteers Pour Their Hearts Into Keeping Wyoming Fed
Honestly, I had no idea.
Meals On Wheels in Laramie County Wyoming has been feeding needy people since the 1970s.
As the population has grown, the need has grown.
My friend Rhianna Brand gave me a tour of where she works and I was blown away by the scale and quality of their operation.
The Giving Hearts Of Meals On Wheels, Wyoming
There are people in your community that are stuck at home for various reasons.
They need help with food, and companionship.
In Laramie County Wyoming Meals On Wheels reaches out to them.
