Meals on Wheels Bubbles, Baubles, and Beans Happening Friday Night at Central Wyoming Fairgrounds

The 23rd Annual Bubbles, Baubles, and Beans event to benefit Meals on Wheels is happening Friday night from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

That's according to a Facebook post from Natrona County Meals on Wheels, who wrote that guests are invited to "sip and sample soup and chili."

This is actually the perfect night to do so. It's cold outside and snow is on its way, so what better way to combat the cold than by giving yourself a warm soup belly.

In doing so, you can help Meals on Wheels continue to serve people of all ages who may not otherwise get nourishing food.

Tickets are only $15 at the door and kids aged five and under get in free.

"We have our AWESOME 'Pot O' Beans' raffle again this year with 31 chances to win CASH prizes ranging from $125 to $5000!!" the Facebook event stated. "There will also be many great prizes to be raffled off during the event--each chance to win is just $5."

Best of all? All proceeds directly benefit community members who rely on these services to, quite literally, survive.

"All proceeds will be used to purchase food supplies for our local Meals On Wheels' program," the Facebook event stated. "Over 50% of the people Meals On Wheels serves are unable to donate toward the cost of the home delivered meals they receive."

Which is why events such as these are so important. Not only do you get to get out of the house, fill your belly with warm soup and chili, drink champagne, and more - you also get to help feed residents of Natrona County that struggle to get out of the house. Every dollar you donate is a dollar that goes towards feeding the people that really need it.

The 23rd Annual Bubbles, Baubles, and Beans is happening Friday night at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds Industrial Building from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the door for $15 a piece.

For more information, visit the Meals on Wheels website.