Halliburton Lays Off Hundreds, Including Rock Springs Workers

Hundreds of Halliburton employees in the Rocky Mountain region were affected by layoffs announced early this week, including an unspecified number of workers in the Rock Springs area.

"Halliburton made reductions to its employee workforce in Rock Springs due to local market conditions," the company said in a statement Thursday. "Making this decision was not easy, nor taken lightly, but unfortunately it was necessary as we work to align our operations to reduced customer activity."

A company spokeswoman declined to provide a specific number of employees impacted in Wyoming. Across the company's Rockies region -- which includes Colorado, Wyoming, New Mexico and North Dakota -- some 650 employees were impacted.

However, the company said, most of them were given the option to relocate to other Halliburton operating areas where more activity is anticipated.

The spokeswoman did not detail the types of employees impacted in Wyoming, nor did she elaborate on the "reduced customer activity."

In Colorado, 178 employees were laid off at Halliburton's office in Grand Junction, The Daily Sentinel reports.