Gunman Sought After California Deputies Shot in Patrol Car
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities are searching for a gunman who shot and wounded two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies who were sitting in their squad car — an apparent ambush.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's officials announced a $100,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.
The department released a video showing a gunman open fire on the deputies' patrol car.
The deputies, a man and a woman, underwent surgery and were in critical condition Sunday.
A handful of protesters gathered outside the hospital where the injured deputies were being treated.
Officers blanketed the area where the suspect was last seen.
Enter your number to get our free mobile app