Gunman Sought After California Deputies Shot in Patrol Car

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities are searching for a gunman who shot and wounded two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies who were sitting in their squad car — an apparent ambush.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's officials announced a $100,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

The department released a video showing a gunman open fire on the deputies' patrol car.

The deputies, a man and a woman, underwent surgery and were in critical condition Sunday.

A handful of protesters gathered outside the hospital where the injured deputies were being treated.

Officers blanketed the area where the suspect was last seen.