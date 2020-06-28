Gunman at Walmart Distribution Center was Former Employee

RED BLUFF, Calif (AP) — A man who drove into a Walmart distribution center in Northern California and went on a shooting rampage that left him and another man dead, and four others wounded, was fired from his job at the center last year.

Authorities say Louis Wesley Lane was let go from the distribution center near Red Bluff in February 2019 after failing to show up for work.

On Saturday, authorities say he circled the parking lot four times before crashing into the distribution center and opened fire with a semi-automatic weapon.

Lane was shot by Red Bluff police officers in the parking lot. Investigators have not determined a motive in the shooting.