Grant Larson of Jackson Remembered as Practical Wyoming Lawmaker

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — A former president of the Wyoming Senate is remembered as a practical legislator who was interested in bringing people together to solve problems.

Grant Larson, of Jackson, died Sept. 11 at age 87.

Larson served 16 years in the state Senate.

Larson was born in Provo, Utah, in 1933 and moved with his family to Jackson in 1950.

He went to the University of Utah, served in the U.S. Air Force and owned several businesses in Jackson.

The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports Larson served in numerous state and local public service roles before being first elected to the Senate in 1994.

According to wyoleg.gov, he served Senate District 17 from 1995 to 2010.

Larson was Senate Vice President in 2001-2002, Senate Majority Floor Leader in 2003-2004, and President of the Senate in 2005-2006.

