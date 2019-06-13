Grace Roswadovski Wins Gatorade Soccer POY For Wyoming

Thunder Basin High School’s Grace Roswadovski has been chosen as the Gatorade Wyoming Girls Soccer Player of the Year.

In its 34th year of honoring the best high school athletes, the Gatorade Company made the announcement Thursday. The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field, distinguishes Roswadovski as Wyoming’s best high school girls’ soccer player.

Roswadovski becomes the first-ever Gatorade Wyoming Player of the Year from Thunder Basin High School. She is now a finalist for the prestigious Gatorade National Girls Soccer Player of the Year award that will be announced later in June.

During her senior season in 2019, Roswadovski scored 34 goals and had 24 assists. She led the Bolts to a 16-4 overall record and the Class 4A state championship. Roswadovski is a four-time First Team All-State and All-Conference honoree.

She was a student ambassador at TBHS, volunteered locally on behalf of Special Olympics, youth soccer programs, and an elementary school reading initiative. Roswadovski excelled in the classroom, as well. She maintained a 4.16 GPA.

Campbell County High School head coach Stephanie Stuber said in a release, “Grace Roswadovski can be a game-changer. She has a killer instinct and the courage to make tough, spur-of-the-moment decisions that often make the difference between winning and losing. If she wants to score, she’s going to find a way.”

Roswadovski joins recent Gatorade Wyoming Girls Soccer Players of the Year Lexi Pulley (2017 & 2018) of Laramie, Robbi Ryan (2016) of Sheridan, Abby Morillon (2015) of Cheyenne East, and Rachel Erickson (2014) of Cheyenne East among the state’s list of former winners.

Roswadovski has an opportunity to award a $1,000 grant to a local or national youth sports organization of her choosing. This is part of Gatorade’s “Play It Forward” marketing platform. She can also choose to submit an essay to win one of 12 $10,000 spotlight grants for an organization of her choice.

The Gatorade Player of the Year program annually recognizes one winner in the each of the 50 states and the District of Columbia that sanction high school football, girls volleyball, boys and girls cross country, boys and girls basketball, boys and girls soccer, softball, baseball, and boys and girls track and field. There is one National Player of the Year winner in each sport. From the 12 national winners, one female and one male are chosen as the Gatorade High School Athlete of the Year. There are 607 athletes, in all, that are honored each year.